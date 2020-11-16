Worker dormitories of Top Glove in Selangor placed under strict lockdown after Covid-19 surge

KUALA LUMPUR - The worker dormitories of top Malaysian rubber glove maker Top Glove in Selangor has been placed under a strict lockdown after cases of Covid-19 infections surged, said Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Monday (Nov 16).

The move to place the male and female dormitories in Klang town under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), along with its surrounding areas after 215 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded there as at Sunday (Nov 15), he said, as quoted by Malaysiakini news site.

"The special meeting of the National Security Council today agreed that the Enhanced MCO will be imposed on the workers' dormitory of Top Glove from Nov 17 to Nov 30," he said.

The affected area includes surrounding roads and premises including at Jalan Abadi 1A/KU8, Jalan Abadi 10A/KU8, and Jalan Abadi 1A.

Those affected included 13,190 Top Glove staff and nearly 1,200 residents in the area, Malaysiakini said.

Under the EMCO no one will be allowed to enter or leave the area for 14 days while health officials do health screenings on everyone. Food and medicines will be given to people inside the lockdown area.

Nine of Malaysia's 13 states and its three federal territories - Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan - have been placed under the partial lockdown called Conditional MCO (CMCO), as the government tries to tamp down the third wave of coronavirus infections in the last two months.

Under the CMCO, inter-district travel is restricted to emergencies or for work, and mass gatherings are banned.

Malaysia has recorded more than 1,000 new daily Covid-19 cases in nine of the last 14 days from Nov 2.