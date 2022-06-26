To charge or not to charge: The Trump dilemma roiling the US

WASHINGTON (AFP) - A chilling portrait of a US president who knew he'd lost an election but tried to steal it anyway has emerged in testimony on the Capitol assault, posing a perilous question: Should prosecutors indict Donald Trump?

In their comments to the congressional committee investigating the deadly violence, White House and Trump campaign staff, lawyers and even family members have drawn the contours of a possible prosecution, outlining potential presidential misconduct culminating in the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The picture they have painted is that it was part of a broader "coup" attempt led by the defeated president and his lawyer John Eastman.

"The odds are in favour of the Justice Department indicting Mr Trump," Kevin O'Brien, a former assistant US attorney in New York who now specialises in white-collar criminal defence, told AFP.

"The legal case is sound and would be compelling to a jury, assuming prosecutors can establish a link between the plans of Trump and John Eastman to thwart the counting of electoral votes on the one hand, and the insurrection at the Capitol building on the other."

The committee's official line has always been that it will leave charging decisions to the proper authorities.

But it has heavily hinted it will accuse Trump of at least two crimes - obstructing Congress's counting of electoral votes, and joining a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States.

And the established facts don't look good for the 76-year-old former reality TV star.

'Clear and present danger'

Trump spent weeks ahead of the violence in Washington duping his followers into thinking the election had been stolen.

He encouraged his supporters to descend on the city on Jan 6, riled up the huge crowd at his "Stop the Steal" rally and instructed them to march on the Capitol as lawmakers were ratifying the election.

The committee has presented a trove of text messages suggesting Trump did nothing to stop the violence for hours as increasingly frantic allies tried to get him to call off the mob.

And the House committee's hearings have positioned the violence within a larger conspiracy to cling to power by intimidating and harassing poll workers, election officials and the federal justice department.