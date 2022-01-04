Thousands of flights in US cancelled as Covid-19, snow pummel airlines

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Thousands of flight cancellations in the United States cascaded into the first workday of the new year as ongoing Covid-19 issues among airline workers were compounded by winter storms hitting the north-east.

More than 2,830 flights were cancelled as of 2 pm New York time on Monday (Jan 3), according to data tracker FlightAware.com, the highest daily total in more than a month.

Already, about 8,200 have been grounded since 2022 began. Airports in the north-eastern US led cancellations as a winter storm with heavy snow and gusty winds spread from the mid-Atlantic, closing schools and federal offices in Washington and cutting power to more than 1 million people.

The weather-related troubles built on delays that began before the Christmas holiday, with nearly 18,000 flights parked in the US since Christmas Eve, according to FlightAware.

More than 67,500 have been delayed during the period, snarling efforts to get home by passengers who visited family or took vacations.

Almost 75 per cent of flights into and out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were canceled, as were 47 per cent at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and about a quarter at Washington Dulles International, FlightAware data showed. About 21 per cent were grounded at New York's LaGuardia and 12 per cent at Newark, New Jersey's Liberty International.

Illness among airline workers linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant has contributed to cancellations.

JetBlue Airways cited a surge in sick calls linked to the virus as a factor in its decision last week to pare its schedule by 1,280 flights between Dec 30 and Jan 13. The number of sick calls at American Airlines Group have remained constant over the past few days, the carrier said in an email.

"We expect the number of Covid cases in the north-east - where most of our crew members are based - to continue to surge for the next week or two," JetBlue said Monday in a statement.

"This means there is a high likelihood of additional cancellations until case counts start to come down."

Both Southwest Airlines and United Airlines said illnesses among workers continue to affect operations, without providing specifics, and Alaska Air Group said it's still seeing higher-than-normal absences due to Covid-19.

Delays persisted even in areas where winter storms have moved on, with South-west saying extreme cold in Denver requires extra safety protocols for employees working outside, contributing to delays and some cancellations.

The Dallas-based airline led cancelled flights Monday, dropping 602, or 16 per cent of its total, according to FlightAware data.