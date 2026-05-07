‘The most fearless journalist’: reactions to the death of CNN founder Ted Turner

Mr Ted Turner, the billionaire founder of TV news network CNN, has died at 87, CNN reported on May 6.

Below are some reactions to the news.

Donald Trump

“Ted Turner, one of the Greats of All Time, just died,” the US Pesident posted on Truth Social. “He founded CNN, sold it, and was personally devastated by the Deal because the new ownership took CNN, his ‘baby,’ and destroyed it.

It became woke, and everything that he is not all about. Maybe the new buyers, wonderful people, will be able to bring it back to its former credibility and glory. Regardless, however, one of the Greats of Broadcast History, and a friend of mine. Whenever I needed him, he was there, always willing to fight for a good cause!”

Antonio Guterres

In a press release, the UN secretary-general called Mr Turner “a visionary” who had “bet on humanity”.

“Quite simply, Ted Turner was the foundation of the United Nations Foundation,” Mr Guterres said. “Ted’s $1 billion dollar commitment to the United Nations, and subsequent creation of the United Nations Foundation, changed the nature of philanthropy.

“But it was not just the money, it was his ongoing commitment and advocacy for the United Nations and the importance of diplomacy that will be his true legacy; Ted never stopped pushing for the world to do better, and to do better through the United Nations.”

Nicholas Kristof

“He revolutionised philanthropy,” the New York Times columnist wrote on X. “Before him, rich people gave to museums, universities, churches. They spent more money buying paintings of women than actually helping women or girls.”

Of Mr Turner’s announcement in 1997 that he would donate US$1 billion (S$1.27 billion) to fund UN operations, Mr Kristof added: “That started a competition among tycoons to be more philanthropic and led many more to try to help the needy. He made giving cool, and he saved countless lives.”

Walter Isaacson

Speaking at the Sir Harry Evans Investigative Journalism Summit in London, the former head of CNN called Mr Turner “the most fearless journalist I’ve ever seen”.

“He was fearless when it came to his corporate overlords, when Time Warner bought him; he was fearless when it came to political leaders who tried to push back on him,” Mr Isaacson added.

“I can remember in 2011 (sic), when the Twin Towers get hit, Ted had been kind of banished upstairs at CNN Center because the corporate overlords at Time Warner didn’t want him meddling with it.” Mr Isaacson asked Mr Turner to come down to the newsroom, he recalled. “He brought a Confederate sword he had hanging on his wall, and he rallied us. And he said, journalism is made for times like this.”

Ric Flair

“So Sorry To Hear About The Passing Of The Great Ted Turner!” the retired professional wrestler wrote on X.

“The Man That Created Cable Before Cable Was Cool! He Created CNN And Look At It Now! He Rolled The Dice And Wasn’t Afraid Of Taking Risks. He Won The America’s Cup For Sailing! His Office Looked Like The Hall Of Fame Which Included A Picture Of Him And Khrushchev. On Top Of All Of That, He Created So Many Opportunities For So Many Wrestlers Because Of His Love For Wrestling.”

Mark Thompson

“He was always and will be the presiding spirit of CNN,” the chairman and chief executive of CNN Worldwide said in a statement. “Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand.”

Christiane Armanpour

“Remember when giants strode the world? Ted Turner was a giant,” CNN’s chief international anchor said on the network. “He said it like it was and like it is, and we were his willing foot soldiers. And I think he changed not just the world, but all of our lives, too.”

Atlanta Braves

“Our good friend and former owner, Ted Turner, was one of a kind - a brilliant businessman, consummate showman and passionate fan of his beloved Braves,” the baseball team posted on X.

“Ted’s visionary leadership and innovative approach to broadcast television transformed the Braves into ‘America’s Team.’ Under his stewardship, the ballclub experienced one of the greatest runs of sustained excellence in Major League Baseball history and brought a World Series championship to Atlanta in 1995.” REUTERS