Texas school shooting victims take action against gunmaker

UVALDE, TEXAS (REUTERS) - The father of a 10-year-old girl slain in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting and a school employee have taken initial steps that could lead to lawsuits against Daniel Defense, the maker of the semiautomatic rifle used in last week's massacre that killed 21 people.

Lawyers for Alfred Garza, father of Robb Elementary School student Amerie Jo Garza, requested in a letter on Friday (June 3) to Daniel Defense that the Black Creek, Georgia-based gun manufacturer provide information about its marketing to teens and children.

"We ask you to begin providing information to us now, rather than force Mr Garza to file a lawsuit to obtain it," his lawyers wrote in the letter.

Separately, school employee Emilia Marin filed papers in Texas state court seeking an order to depose Daniel Defense and force the company to turn over documents, also related to its marketing. Marin is listed as a speech pathologist clerk on the school's website.

Marin's filing late on Thursday is a petition that allows a party to begin investigating potential claims.

No lawsuits have yet been announced against Daniel Defense stemming from the shooting.

Daniel Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos, stormed the school on May 24 and killed 19 students and two teachers before he was killed by law enforcement, according to authorities.

The letter from Garza's attorneys asked Daniel Defense to provide a range of information, including communications with Ramos, documents related to the shooting, use of video games to market its guns and social media accounts.