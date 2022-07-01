Suspected truck driver in Texas migrant deaths was on meth, lawmaker says

SAN ANTONIO (REUTERS) - The suspected driver of a truck packed with dozens of migrants who died in blazing heat during a Texas smuggling attempt was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine when police encountered him, a US lawmaker told Reuters, citing information from law enforcement.

San Antonio police officers found Homero Zamorano Jr, a Texas native, hiding in brush near the abandoned tractor-trailer on Monday, according to documents filed in federal court on Thursday.

Fifty-three migrants lost their lives, making it the deadliest such trafficking incident on record in the United States.

US Representative Henry Cuellar, a Democrat whose district includes the eastern part of San Antonio, told Reuters on Thursday (June 30) that Zamorano was found to have had methamphetamine, a powerful synthetic drug, in his system.

Cuellar said he was briefed on the matter by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) but did not know how authorities made that determination.

A CBP official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, separately told Reuters that Zamorano had methamphetamine in his system.

Reuters was not immediately able to independently confirm the accounts of the alleged drug use.

Zamorano, 45, was due to appear in a federal court in San Antonio at 1.30pm. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison or possibly the death penalty, according to the US Department of Justice.

Officials described finding the trailer's rear door ajar with bodies stacked inside that were hot to the touch. In nearby brush, officers discovered other victims, some deceased.

They found Zamorano hiding near the victims and escorted him to a local hospital for medical evaluation, prosecutors said.

Mexican officials said he had tried to pass himself off as one of the survivors.

It was not immediately clear what hospital had evaluated Zamorano or who would be representing him in court.

Reuters was unable to immediately reach Zamorano.