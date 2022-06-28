At least 40 people found dead in truck in San Antonio: Source

Officers work at the scene where people were found dead inside a trailer truck in San Antonio, Texas, on June 27, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
12 sec ago
Published
18 min ago

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (REUTERS) - At least 40 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer on Monday (June 27) in San Antonio, Texas, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter.

San Antonio's KSAT television reported 42 people dead inside the truck, citing unidentified San Antonio police sources.

The truck was found next to railroad tracks in a remote area on the city's southern outskirts, KSAT reported.

San Antonio police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Photos posted to Twitter by a KSAT reporter showed police vehicles and ambulances surrounding a large truck.

Temperatures in San Antonio, which is about 250km from the Mexican border, swelled to a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Monday with high humidity.

More On This Topic
Most of 54 dead in Mexico truck crash were Guatemalan migrants
Two migrants die after Greek guards throw them in sea: Report

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top