Social media users make fun of new Apple Mac Pro's cheese grater design

Apple's Mac Pro impressed the crowd when it was launched at the 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, on Monday (June 3).

Besides new features like a 28-core Intel Xeon processor and AMD Radeon Vega II graphics, what caught people's attention was the design of the new machine - it resembles an oversize cheese grater.

Netizens were quick to make the comparison, with Twitter users going so far as to celebrate the launch with photos of both the product and the kitchen utensil.

Love the new Mac Pro design pic.twitter.com/0jg6CBU8oH — Harm Hölting (@HarmHoelting) June 3, 2019

Ok is it me or does this look like a cheese 🧀 grater? #macpro #wwdc19 pic.twitter.com/e3It9eW3V8 — Vane Hand Orellana (@VaneHand) June 3, 2019

I can honestly say that this #Mac Pro is #grater than any other Apple product #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/Yv5qutqwod — Nick Chapsas (@nickchapsas) June 3, 2019

Some users also thought it looked like a radiator or even a foot rasp.

Why does the new Mac Pro look like a radiator 😂😂 #WWDC2019 pic.twitter.com/e7EGD1kzej — Nice Fi Wah (@Ashley_DaCosta1) June 3, 2019

Ya'll say the Mac Pro is a cheese grater, but I'm gonna use mine to get beach ready feet. #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/vuYkmjlD50 — 🙈🙉🙊 (@shehasnophile) June 3, 2019

Inspired by an earlier Mac Pro design that featured a boxy silver case and a mesh panel, the new Mac Pro has big holes on the front and back of the aluminium chassis.

Apple said the design helps the machine to stay cool and run virtually silently.

Regarded as one of Apple's most powerful computers, the new Mac Pro is an improved version of its flagship computer which has not been significantly updated since 2013.

It is expected to compete with high-end Windows-based PCs geared towards video-editing and multimedia applications when it is released later this year.