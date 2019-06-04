Social media users make fun of new Apple Mac Pro's cheese grater design

Apple's Mac Pro impressed the crowd when it was launched at the 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, on Monday (June 3).
Besides new features like a 28-core Intel Xeon processor and AMD Radeon Vega II graphics, what caught people's attention was the design of the new machine - it resembles an oversize cheese grater.
Netizens were quick to make the comparison, with Twitter users going so far as to celebrate the launch with photos of both the product and the kitchen utensil.
Some users also thought it looked like a radiator or even a foot rasp.
Inspired by an earlier Mac Pro design that featured a boxy silver case and a mesh panel, the new Mac Pro has big holes on the front and back of the aluminium chassis.
Apple said the design helps the machine to stay cool and run virtually silently.
Regarded as one of Apple's most powerful computers, the new Mac Pro is an improved version of its flagship computer which has not been significantly updated since 2013.
It is expected to compete with high-end Windows-based PCs geared towards video-editing and multimedia applications when it is released later this year.