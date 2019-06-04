Apple unveils all-new professional desktop computer, Mac Pro

SAN JOSE - Apple has finally taken off the veil of its latest Mac Pro during the its annual developer conference.

Two years ago, Apple said it will update this flagship Mac computer to cater to the "upgrade" needs of professional users and release it this year. And Apple has kept its promise.

The new Mac Pro features an all-new modular design that looks to have been inspired by the old "cheese grater" design. Three large fans - sited at the front behind the new aluminium grille - blowing air across the machine at a rate of 300 cubic feet per minute to keep it cool.

There are two USB-C and two USB-A ports in front of the desktop. It even has optional wheels that allow it to be moved around.

Being the flagship Mac, it has amazing performance with support of up to 28-core Intel Xeon processors, up to jaw-dropping four AMD Radeon Vega II graphics cards, up to a whopping 1.5TB of system memory and eight PCIe expansion slots. To be able to power all these hardwares, the Mac Pro has 1.4kW of power supply.

The new Mac Pro is priced starting from US$5,999 (S$9,215) and available this fall, or around September.

At the same time, Apple also announced a new 32-inch 6K Retina LCD display - Pro Display XDR - to go with the new Mac Pro.

It has 20 million pixels with a resolution of 6,106 x 3,384 pixels and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. The new display is priced starting at US$4,999 and available this fall too.