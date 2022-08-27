Signs pointing to better-than-expected mid-term elections for Democrats in November

WASHINGTON - The Democratic Party's chances in the November mid-term elections have been buoyed by their hot streak of legislative victories this month, although Republicans remain broadly favoured to retake the Democrat-held House of Representatives and, more narrowly, the Senate.

President Joe Biden's job approval ratings have also improved from their low in July, while former president Donald Trump is being weighed down politically by congressional investigation into his role in inciting the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol.

"Legislative successes, a drop in gas prices, continued headlines about former president Donald Trump, and a slate of weak Senate candidates are harming Republicans' chances of winning a Senate majority and slightly reducing their odds of taking the House," analysts from the Eurasia Group political consultancy wrote in a note last week.

The party of the incumbent president traditionally loses votes in mid-term elections, which are held halfway through a presidential term and viewed as a referendum on his leadership and politics.

But some signs point to this backlash being smaller than usual, albeit with the caveat that the political situation remains fluid - much can happen between now and polling day on Nov 8.

Democrats achieved an unexpected hot streak in Congress in August, peaking with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, a massive climate and taxes package.

Their victories also included bipartisan legislation that boosted domestic semiconductor manufacturing and extended health benefits for veterans, as well as Mr Biden's executive action to forgive student loan debts, although that plan will run into legal challenges.

Democrats have also successfully seized on the rise of abortion as a galvanising concern among voters, following the June 24 Supreme Court decision to overturn a 49-year-old constitutional right to an abortion, and focused on Mr Trump's troubles surrounding the Federal Bureau of Investigation's search of his Mar-A-Lago home.

Various analyses of primary elections so far have concluded that Democrats are performing better than expected, even in races they lost, and turning out in higher than usual numbers.

An Aug 2 statewide referendum in conservative Kansas, in which people voted to keep abortion legal, was also seen as a setback for Republicans and a signal that their anti-abortion agenda was not as popular as hoped.

"Democratic voters are starting to show enthusiasm both in polling and a surprising Kansas referendum, reversing a large enthusiasm gap that was evident earlier this year and in off-year elections in Virginia and New Jersey last year," said the Eurasia Group analysts.

The non-partisan Cook Political Report last week revised its prediction of Republicans gaining 20 to 35 seats in the House to 10 to 20, and said it was not out of the question for Democrats to maintain control.