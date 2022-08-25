Biden to forgive $13,900 in student debt, double for Pell Grant recipients

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Joe Biden announced a sweeping package of student-debt relief, forgiving US$10,000 (S$13,900) in debt for borrowers who earn less than US$125,000 per year and households who earn less than US$250,000, and US$20,000 in debt for Pell Grant recipients.

Mr Biden said in a tweet that he will extend the moratorium on repaying student-loan debt for four months through Dec 31.

He will also announce changes to the current student loan system, where if you have undergraduate loans, you can cap repayment at 5 per cent of your monthly income.

A Pell Grant is a federal scholarship for students applying to college under exceptional financial hardship.

Mr Biden will detail his plans in a speech at 2.15pm Washington time (2.15am Singapore time) from the White House.

The US$10,000 per borrower student debt forgiveness - paired with US$125,000 income cap - is in line with a level Mr Biden has been weighing for several months.

But it falls short of the amount that advocates have sought. Progressive lawmakers - including Senator Elizabeth Warren - civil rights groups and labour leaders pressured the White House to forgive higher debt loads, arguing they are disproportionately carried by black or lower-income students.

Still, progressives view the forgiveness of US$20,000 for Pell Grant recipients as a major win. They pushed Mr Biden and his top aides relentlessly in recent weeks to include a higher loan forgiveness amount for low-income people.

Identifying borrowers through Pell Grants is an easy way for the Biden administration to offer more targeted relief, with data the Department of Education already has.

"With the flick of a pen, President Biden has taken a giant step forward in addressing the student debt crisis by cancelling significant amounts of student debt for millions of borrowers," Ms Warren and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement.

The latest repayment pause would be the final one that Mr Biden backs, meaning payments that had been on hold for nearly 2½ years would resume in January.

One more extension will allow time to process loan balances and reboot a system that has been on hiatus, a person familiar with the matter said. It is the seventh extension of the freeze since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020, and would take the pause beyond the November mid-term elections, in which Democrats are hoping to stave off a loss of their slim House and Senate majorities.

The latest pause in loan repayments is set to expire on Aug 31.

Support from young voters could help boost Democrats' showing.