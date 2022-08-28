'Sight to behold': Tourists flock to Florida for Moon rocket launch

MERRITT ISLAND, UNITED STATES (AFP) - Seeing a rocket blast off to the Moon is "a once-in-a-lifetime thing to experience," says Ms Joanne Bostandji.

The 45-year-old has travelled all the way from northern England to Florida with her husband and two children for a space-themed vacation, and they're prepared to make sure they don't miss a second of the action as NASA's newest and most powerful rocket is scheduled to launch for the first time Monday (Aug 29).

"The plan is to drive very early in the morning and get a spot" on Cocoa Beach, she said, not far from the Kennedy Space Center.

"I know it's going to be from a far distance, but I still think it's going to be a sight to behold," Ms Bostandji told AFP as the family waited to enter a park dedicated to space exploration.

Between 100,000 and 200,000 visitors are expected to attend the launch of the mission, called Artemis 1, which will propel an empty capsule to the Moon as part of a test for future crewed flights.

The "historic nature" of Monday's flight, the first of several as the United States returns to the Moon, "certainly has increased public interest," Ms Meagan Happel of Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism told AFP.

Traffic jams are expected to start by 4am, with the launch scheduled at 8.33am (8.33pm Singapore time).

And even more people might show up if the launch faces a weather delay, as the make-up date falls on a weekend.

Ms Sabrina Morley was able to find an apartment to rent not far from the beach, and plans to bring her two children and a few dozen other people on a boat chartered for the occasion by a company called Star Fleet Tours.

For US$95 (S$132) a ticket, "we'll go out into the ocean as close as they can get to the launch and we'll watch the launch from the boat," she said. "I've never been this close to a launch before," said the 43-year-old, who grew up in Orlando, less than an hour away.

As a child, she could see space shuttles taking off from her backyard, like "an orange ball of smoke" rising into the sky.

"We would hear the sonic booms," she remembered.

Ms Morley likes that NASA's Artemis programme aims to land a woman on the Moon for the first time, with a crew to head up in 2025 at the earliest.

"Representation matters," she said, glancing at her two-year-old daughter, who is already wearing an imitation astronaut helmet on her head.