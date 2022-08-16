All systems go in Houston as Nasa prepares return to Moon this month

HOUSTON (AFP) - Rick LaBrode has worked at Nasa for 37 years, but he says the American quest to return to the Moon is by far the crowning moment of his career.

LaBrode is the lead flight director for Artemis 1, set to take off later this month - the first time a capsule that can carry humans will be sent to the Moon since the last Apollo mission in 1972.

The launch is expected to take place on Aug 29, with tentative back-up dates of Sept 2 and Sept 5, according to Florida Today.

"This is more exciting than really anything I've ever been a part of," LaBrode told journalists at the US space agency's Mission Control Centre in Houston, Texas.

The 60-year-old confided to AFP that the eve of the launch is likely to be a long night of anticipation - and little rest.

"I'm going to be so excited. I won't be able to sleep too much, I'm sure of that," he said, in front of Mission Control's iconic giant bank of screens.

Artemis 1, an uncrewed test flight, will feature the first blast-off of the massive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which will be the most powerful in the world when it goes into operation.

It will propel the Orion crew capsule into orbit around the Moon. The spacecraft will remain in space for 42 days before returning to Earth.

From 2024, astronauts will travel aboard Orion for the same trip, and the following year, at the earliest, Americans will once again step foot on the Moon.

For the duration of Artemis 1, a team of about a dozen Nasa personnel will remain in Mission Control 24 hours a day. The centre has been renovated and updated for the occasion.

Teams have been rehearsing for this moment for three years.

"This is a whole new deal - a whole new rocket, a whole new spacecraft, a whole new control centre," explained Brian Perry, the flight dynamics officer, who will be in charge of Orion's trajectory immediately following the launch.

"I can tell you, my heart is going to be tum tum, tum tum. But I'll work hard to keep focused," Perry, who worked on numerous space shuttle flights over the years, told AFP, tapping his chest.

Moon pool