US, Japan deepen space, defence ties as China threat grows

WASHINGTON - The United States and Japan announced plans to strengthen defence cooperation on land, at sea and in space as they expressed growing concern about the growing challenge posed by China and by its ties with Russia.

Speaking after a day of security talks in Washington, officials said on Wednesday that the two sides were set to sign an agreement that will strengthen cooperation in space, including the US agreeing to defend against an attack on Japan’s space assets in some cases.

They also committed to more bilateral military training and a realignment of US forces in the region to be able to better respond to any threat by China.

The meeting of the US-Japan Security Consultative Committee at the State Department was a precursor to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to Washington later this week, and underscored just how seriously the two nations take concerns about what they said is a more aggressive China. Japan calls Beijing an “unprecedented strategic challenge”.

“What we’re seeing recently is some very provocative behaviour on the part of China’s forces and their attempt to establish a new normal” in its approach to Taiwan, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said at a briefing alongside Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their Japanese counterparts.

“We’ve seen increased aerial activity in the straits, we’ve seen increased surface vessel activity around Taiwan,” Mr Austin said.

“But whether or not that means that an invasion is imminent, you know, I seriously doubt that.”

Mr Austin lent formal US backing for Japan’s desire for a counter-strike ability. Japan’s government is in the middle of a massive defense spending boost that would give it that option.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said US and Japanese officials shared concern over expanding military cooperation between Russia and China. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS