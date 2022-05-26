Selfless Texas teachers died shielding their students

UVALDE, TEXAS (REUTERS) - For Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles, teaching fourth graders at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, was one of the joys of their lives, a vocation dedicated to educating children and keeping them out of harm's way.

Relatives briefed by police said Garcia and Mireles died on Tuesday trying to protect their students after a gunman burst into their classroom, barricaded the doors and opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle.

Nineteen children, aged nine and 10, and the gunman himself were killed, and multiple others were wounded.

Garcia, a married mother of four who taught at Robb Elementary for 23 years, was a "sweet, kind, loving" teacher who considered her students to be family, her relatives aid.

"She passed away with children in her arms trying to protect them," her nephew John Martinez wrote on Twitter. "Those weren't just her students they were her kids as well."

The daughter of the other teacher, Eva Mireles, penned a tribute to her mother on Wednesday, which was to have been nearly the last day of the school year.

"I don't know how to do this life without you, but I will take care of dad. I will take care of our dogs and I will forever say your name so you are always remembered, Eva Mireles, 4th grade teacher at Robb Elementary who selflessly jumped in front of her students to save their lives," Adalynn Ruiz wrote on Facebook.

Garcia, 46, was named "teacher of the year" at the school to which she dedicated her entire career. In 2019, she was one of 19 San Antonio-area educators named as finalists for Trinity University's prize for excellence in teaching. At the time she taught third grade, specialising in social studies and ELAR, or English Language Arts and Reading.

"I am so excited to begin this new school year already!" Garcia wrote in note on the school district's website before this academic year began.