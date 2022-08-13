Salman Rushdie stabbed: The 1989 fatwa against the Indian-born novelist

PARIS (AFP) - Friday's (Aug 12) knife attack on Salman Rushdie comes more than 33 years after the fatwa against him by Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in which he sentenced him to death.

The fatwa

On Feb 14, 1989, Ayatollah Khomeini called for Mr Rushdie to be killed for writing "The Satanic Verses", which the cleric said insulted Islam.

In a fatwa, or religious decree, Ayatollah Khomeini urged "Muslims of the world rapidly to execute the author and the publishers of the book" so that "no one will any longer dare to offend the sacred values of Islam."

Ayatollah Khomeini, who was 89 and had just four months to live, added that anyone who was killed trying to carry out the death sentence should be considered a "martyr" who would go to paradise.

A US$2.8-million bounty was put on the writer's head.

The British government immediately granted police protection to Mr Rushdie, an atheist born in India to non-practising Muslims.

For almost 13 years he moved between safe houses under the pseudonym of Joseph Anton, changing base 56 times in the first six months. His solitude was worsened by the split with his wife American novelist Marianne Wiggins, to whom "The Satanic Verses" are dedicated.

"I am gagged and imprisoned," he recalled writing in his diary in his 2012 memoir, "Joseph Anton".

"I can't even speak. I want to kick a football in a park with my son. Ordinary, banal life: my impossible dream."