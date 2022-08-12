Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage at event in New York

Mr Rushdie had just come onstage and was seated in a chair when the assailant rushed the stage and attacked him. PHOTOS: AFP, TWITTER/PIERS MORGAN
NEW YORK (REUTERS, NYTIMES) - Author Salman Rushdie has been attacked on stage at an event in New York, Sky News reported on Friday (Aug 12).

Mr Rushdie was speaking at an event of the Chautauqua Institution when a man ran on stage. He then either punched or stabbed Mr Rushdie.

The condition of Mr Rushdie, a Booker Prize winner, is unknown. 

A video circulating online shows attendees rush the stage following the incident. The attacker is understood to have been restrained by people on the scene. 

The attack happened at about 10.45am, shortly after Mr Rushdie took the stage to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, a community in western New York that offers arts and literary programming during the summer.

Mr Rushdie had just come onstage and was seated in a chair as a staff member introduced him, when the assailant rushed the stage and assaulted the author.

“There was just one attacker,” said Ms Elisabeth Healey, 75, who was in the audience.

“He was dressed in black. He had a loose black garment on. He ran with lightning speed over to him.”

