Republican Party's response to Biden's speech lays out agenda for midterm elections

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Republican leaders selected Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to deliver their response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to set up the GOP campaign message for the midterm elections, but the choice also reflects the party's delicate balancing act as it approaches the 2024 presidential race.

Ms Reynolds, who is up for re-election this November and is one of the nation's more popular GOP governors, used her address to key in on the pessimistic mood of the electorate.

"We're now one year into his presidency, and instead of moving America forward it feels like President Biden and his party have sent us back in time to the late 70s and early 80s when runaway inflation was hammering families, a violent crime wave was crashing our cities and the Soviet army was trying to redraw the world map," Ms Reynolds said Tuesday (March 1), minutes after Mr Biden spoke before a joint session of Congress.

She also called for a stronger national defence and more secure borders while also taking focusing on social issues that are revving up the Republican party's base, including taxes, education and "out of control" crime.

All of those will be at the heart of GOP campaigns for the November election, when control of Congress will be decided.

Ms Reynolds, 62, has been a supporter of former President Donald Trump and as governor staked out positions solidly aimed at the Republican base.

She's taken an aggressive posture toward reopening her state's economy, opposing mask and vaccine mandates even as she's urged Iowans to get vaccinated.

While other GOP governors such as Mr Greg Abbott in Texas and Mr Ron DeSantis in Florida have made national news and become partisan lightening rods on many of those issues, Ms Reynolds has carefully worked through the GOP-led Iowa statehouse to advance her agenda.

The choice of Ms Reynolds to deliver the GOP response keeps the top Republican leaders in Congress, Senator Mitch McConnell and Representative Kevin McCarthy, out of the manoeuvring for the 2024 presidential nomination.