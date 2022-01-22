Putin would burst Xi's Olympic dream with a war in Ukraine

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - As the US and Europe mount increasingly frantic efforts to deter Russia from any invasion of Ukraine, it's Chinese President Xi Jinping who may have the biggest influence on Mr Vladimir Putin's timetable.

The Russian President has said he will join Mr Xi at the opening ceremony on Feb 4 of the Beijing Winter Olympics, where the Chinese leader has lavished billions of dollars to showcase his nation's superpower status to the world.

The last thing Mr Xi needs is for Mr Putin to overshadow China's big moment by triggering a global security crisis with the US and Europe.

That's especially the case given Mr Xi is looking to bolster his prestige at home as he seeks endorsement for an unprecedented third term later this year.

The nations have often had each other's backs on the global stage. They've worked in concert to block United Nations Security Council resolutions critical of either, and aligned on collective issues like North Korea.

They revelled in the messy US withdrawal from Afghanistan. And they've largely stayed neutral on actions declared to be in the other's national interest - such as Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Mr Xi called Mr Putin an "old friend" when they chatted in mid December, while the Russian leader hailed what he said was a "responsible joint approach to solving urgent global issues".

But kicking off an invasion of Ukraine in the middle of Mr Xi's Olympic moment would throw a wrench into such warmth, and risk drawing China into the diplomatic fray.

It's possible Mr Xi asked Mr Putin in their recent call not to invade Ukraine during the Games, according to one diplomat in Beijing who asked not to be identified talking about such scenarios.

Mr Putin has repeatedly denied he currently intends to attack Ukraine.

China's Foreign Ministry underscored the importance Beijing attaches to the issue at a Jan 14 news briefing. All countries should observe a traditional UN Olympic Truce resolution "from seven days before the start of the Olympic Games until seven days after the end of the Paralympic Games", a spokesman said.

That's a window spanning from Jan 28 to March 20, when eastern Ukraine's frozen winter landscape begins to turn to cloying mud in spring thaws that military analysts in Moscow and the West believe would hinder a rapid Russian incursion.

The China-sponsored UN resolution was adopted by consensus last month, with Russia's representative urging all nations to observe the truce.

"Putin needs to take into account the interests of ideological partners and behave as carefully as possible," said Mr Andrei Kolesnikov, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Centre. "If Putin invades, he will create a very negative backdrop for the Olympic Games."