Punishing Putin: How Biden could cut Russia off from world tech

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - If Russia further invades Ukraine, the Biden administration could deprive it of a vast swathe of low- and high-tech US and foreign-made goods, from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

President Joe Biden would achieve that by expanding the list of goods that require US licences before suppliers can ship them to Russia, and his administration would then deny those licences, the people said.

The measures, whose details have not previously been reported, are part of a suite of export control penalties that the United States has prepared to damage Russia's economy, targeting everything from lasers to telecoms equipment and maritime items.

They were not announced on Tuesday (Feb 22) as part of a round of sanctions unveiled by Biden to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for recognising two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and deploying troops into the regions to "keep the peace".

But a senior administration official said, "if Putin escalates further, we will escalate further, using both financial sanctions and export controls, which we've yet to unveil."

The official added: "Export controls are really potent because we're talking about critical technology inputs that Russia needs to diversify its economy."

The official added that the United States is "fully prepared with a very large number of countries across the world to implement those export control measures if the invasion proceeds".

The White House, and the Commerce Department, which oversees US export controls, did not respond to requests for comment on details of the potential restrictions.

The package, which was still being fine-tuned over the weekend and could change, could come even as some White House officials have pledged to spare the Russian consumer from the brunt of the penalties.

The goal of the export control measures "is really to degrade Russia's ability to have industrial production in a couple of key sectors", Peter Harrell, who sits on the White House's National Security Council, said in a speech last month.

He said the administration was focused on industrial production and high-tech sectors "rather than how do we sort of target the Russian people writ-large".

The administration has been vowing to hit Moscow with a potent cocktail of banking sanctions and export controls for weeks, in response to a massing of hundreds of thousands of Russian troops along Ukraine's borders.

Reuters reported last Saturday that the Biden administration had also prepared a package of sanctions against Russia that includes barring US financial institutions from processing transactions for major Russian banks.