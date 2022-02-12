Canadian judge grants order to stop anti-Covid-19 protesters blocking US border bridge

WINDSOR, Ontario/WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A judge on Friday (Feb 11) ordered an end to the four-day-long blockade of a Canada-US trade corridor by anti-coronavirus mandate protesters and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised President Joe Biden quick action to end the crisis.

The order could lead to police in the city of Windsor, Ontario, clearing truckers who have crowded dozens of vehicles near the Ambassador Bridge, North America's busiest land border crossing and a choke point for Detroit's carmakers.

Superior Court Justice Geoffrey Morawetz said his order would come into effect at 7pm Eastern Time (8am Singapore time Saturday) on Friday to give people some time to clear the area.

Mr Trudeau earlier told reporters that no action was off the table.

Officials have diverted cargo to stem losses amid production cuts by companies including Ford. Ontario declared a state of emergency on Friday and the judge approved the request of authorities in Windsor hoping to force the protests to stop.

Occupying access roads leading to the bridge on Friday, protesters voiced defiance and there was little sign of them backing down.

"Canada is supposed to be a free country," said Liz Valley, a protester from Chatham, Ontario. "When that freedom is threatened, we must stand up." Ms Valley said she and others would stay until all pandemic mandates are lifted.

The "Freedom Convoy" protests, started by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, are also occupying areas outside government buildings in the capital city of Ottawa and have blocked two smaller US crossings.

The protests have inspired similar convoys and plans in France, New Zealand, Australia and the United States, whose Department of Homeland Security is working to ensure that a "Freedom Convoy" event due in early March in Washington, D.C., "does not disrupt lawful trade".

US pressure

Adding to earlier calls for action by US officials and business leaders, Mr Biden expressed his concerns over auto plant closures and production slowdowns during a phone call with Trudeau, the White House said in a statement.

"The two leaders agreed that the actions of the individuals who are obstructing travel and commerce between our two countries are having significant direct impacts on citizens' lives and livelihoods," the statement said.

"The Prime Minister promised quick action in enforcing the law, and the President thanked him for the steps he and other Canadian authorities are taking to restore the open passage of bridges to the United States," it added.

Mr Trudeau told reporters that he agreed with Mr Biden that the blockades cannot continue. "Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end and it will end," Mr Trudeau said.

Mr Biden's administration had earlier urged Canada to use federal powers to ease the Ambassador Bridge blockade, a step Mr Trudeau's government has not taken.