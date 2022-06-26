Protesters at US Supreme Court decry abortion ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON/JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI (REUTERS) - Hundreds of protesters descended on the US Supreme Court on Saturday (June 25) to denounce the justices' decision to overturn the half-century-old Roe versus Wade precedent that recognised women's constitutional right to abortion.

The sweeping ruling by the court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, was set to alter American life, with nearly half the states considered certain or likely to ban abortion.

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the court's reasoning could also lead it to reconsider past rulings protecting the right to contraception, legalising gay marriage nationwide, and invalidating state laws banning gay sex.

As the day progressed, the number of demonstrators outside the Supreme Court increased substantially. The fenced-off area in front of the high court was filled largely with those demanding abortion rights.

Crowds carried posters with slogans such as "Abort SCOTUS."

One protester carried a placard that said "limit guns, not women" in reference to another Supreme Court decision this week expanding gun rights.

Earlier in the afternoon, a supporter of Friday's ruling said: "The thing that 'my body, my choice' advocates don't get is that the aborted baby never had a choice."

The man, who identified himself as Adam John, added, "The life in the womb matters, doesn't it."

President Joe Biden, who had harsh words on Friday for the Supreme Court's decision, said on Saturday that the White House will monitor how states enforce bans, with administration officials having already signalled they plan to fight attempts to prohibit a pill used for medication abortion.

"The decision is implemented by states," Biden said. "My administration is going to focus on how they administer and whether or not they violate other laws."

The White House said it also would challenge any efforts by states to restrict women's ability to travel out of their home state to seek an abortion.

Meanwhile, a Vatican official, Andrea Tornielli, wrote in an editorial that anti-abortion activists should be concerned with other threats to life too, such as easy access to guns, poverty and rising maternity mortality rates.