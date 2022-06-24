New York, California prepare new legislation to restrict guns after Supreme Court ruling

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - After their state restrictions on carrying concealed handguns were struck down by the US Supreme Court Thursday, top officials in New York and California said they were working to limit what they see as damage to their efforts to reduce gun violence.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat who called the ruling "very disturbing," said her state had been prepared for it and will pursue conforming gun-licensing policies, including measures defining "sensitive places" where guns would be barred.

Democratic leaders in California, the most populous state, had readied legislation in anticipation of the decision and said they would now rush through the most restrictive rules allowed under the Supreme Court's ruling.

Gun rights enshrined in the constitution are embraced by many Americans, with Republicans more likely than Democrats to criticise attempts to limit ownership as undermining citizens' ability to protect themselves.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat and former police captain, predicted that more disputes would boil over into violence once it becomes easier to carry a gun around the city of more than 8 million people, the country's most populous.

"This decision has made every single one of us less safe from gun violence," Mr Adams said at a news conference. "The decision ignores the shocking crisis of gun violence every day engulfing not only New York but engulfing our entire country."

So far this year, 693 people have been shot in his city, according to official statistics that include both fatal and non-fatal shootings, down about 9 per cent from the 765 in the same period last year.

Recurrent mass shootings in the United States include one on May 14 at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, where 10 Black people were killed by an avowed white supremacist.

He was charged with murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate.

The Supreme Court for the first time ruled that the US Constitution's Second Amendment, which protects the right to "keep and bear Arms" and was ratified in 1791, secured an individual right to carry weapons in public for self-defence.

The court's conservative majority ruled that New York state's system for issuing concealed-carry permits only to people who could prove they had "proper cause" was unconstitutional.

In California, where a law had required permit-seekers to show "good cause," state Attorney-General Rob Bonta said he recognised that provision was no longer constitutional.

But "the court did not disturb California's longstanding efforts to prevent dangerous individuals from attaining these permits," Mr Bonta said.

He said legislation filed in anticipation of the ruling will now be edited to closely hew to the Supreme Courts' guidance on who could be denied a concealed carry permit and where concealed weapons could be banned, such as schools, courthouses and polling places.