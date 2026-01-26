Straitstimes.com header logo

Private jet carrying 8 crashes at Maine airport

MAINE – A private jet with eight people aboard crashed on takeoff from Bangor International Airport in Maine on the evening of Jan 25, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

The fate of the eight people on the plane was not immediately known, and few official details were available, but a government official who was briefed on the incident told Reuters there was a significant fire after the crash.

The plane had arrived in Maine following a flight from Texas, the government official said.

The twin-engine turbo jet Bombardier Challenger 600 went down as it was taking off from the Bangor airport at about 7.45pm, local time, on Jan 25, the FAA said.

The FAA said it would investigate the crash in conjunction with the National Transportation Safety Board. REUTERS

