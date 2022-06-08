Plane crash mysteries spur renewed calls for cockpit cameras

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - "We're too low! We're too low! We're too low!" The Boeing 737 co-pilot's frenzied warnings on Sept 28, 2018 came too late.

Within seconds, the Air Niugini passenger flight slammed into the waters of the western Pacific, half a kilometre short of the runway at Chuuk in the Federated States of Micronesia. One of the 47 people on board, unbelted and flung forward on impact, was killed before the plane sank.

But investigators got lucky. Sitting at the back of the cockpit, a maintenance engineer was recording the flight's final minutes on his iPhone, just for fun.

The footage laid bare the sequence of events almost immediately. It showed the pilot headed towards a storm cell that lit up his navigation screen. He descended blindly through rain and cloud, windscreen wipers flailing, and ignored the order on his flight display to pull up. Six other passengers were seriously injured upon impact, though there were no additional fatalities.

Several disasters later - including two Boeing 737 Max tragedies and the fatal plunge into a hillside in March by a China Eastern Airlines jet - there are renewed calls for aircraft to be fitted with cockpit image or video recorders.

The push is reigniting a standoff between pilots who guard their privacy, and crash specialists and bodies such as the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) that are under pressure to solve mystery accidents and prevent them from happening again.

Among those advocating for image recorders is air-safety pioneer Mike Poole, who worked for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada for more than 20 years and led its flight-recorder laboratory.

Mr Poole produced the first three-dimensional animation almost four decades ago using the data from a pair of flight recorders after two planes almost collided over the Atlantic Ocean.

He leads Plane Sciences, which specialises in flight data analysis and assists countries in setting up accident investigation boards. He helped Papua New Guinea officials recreate the last moments of Air Niugini Flight 73.

This is an edited transcript of an interview with Mr Poole from Ottawa.

How would image or video recorders help air safety?

You're trying to find out what happened. In the vast, vast bulk of cases, it would make a very big difference. At the very least, images eliminate or dramatically reduce controversy. And that's not to be underestimated because controversy causes all kinds of roadblocks for safety.

If you don't agree on the facts as a world community, then you're not going to get to the safety action. It will also make the investigations a lot less expensive because it's not a jigsaw puzzle anymore.

What would images show that you can't grasp from data and voice recorders?

We record a lot of data, but we still don't record enough to replicate that cockpit, not by a long shot.

The typical camera would be just behind the crew, looking forward. You want to know what they can see, and what they can't see. What's the cockpit environment? Is there smoke? What's the workload like in the cockpit?