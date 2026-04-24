Pentagon chief Hegseth blasts Europe, Asia for ‘free-riding’ on US Hormuz action

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stressed that Europe and Asia were more reliant on oil and gas coming out of the Persian Gulf than the US.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth criticised European and Asian countries for relying on the US military to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz after it was closed by the war against Iran.

“Europe and Asia have benefited from our protection for decades, but the time for free-riding is over,” Mr Hegseth said at a news conference on April 24. “America and the free world deserve allies who are capable, who are loyal.”

The Pentagon chief said the US blockade of Hormuz, a key waterway for oil and gas flows out of the Persian Gulf, is growing stronger each day after reports that some vessels were circumnavigating US Navy vessels in the area.

The US launched the blockade amid Iranian resistance to President Donald Trump’s demands for a ceasefire, with the strait largely closed to tanker traffic by Iranian threats – raising global energy prices significantly since the US and Israel launched the war in late February.

Mr Trump has called on European allies and others – including geopolitical rival China – to help reopen and police the vital waterway for oil and gas flows out of the Persian Gulf, though most countries have not agreed to send vessels amid an active war.

Mr Hegseth once again stressed that Europe and Asia were more reliant on oil and gas coming out of the Persian Gulf than the US, noting there was now a “new global conga line headed to Texas, a beautiful picture” – a reference to US oil exports.

“We are not counting on Europe but they need the Strait of Hormuz much more than we do and might want to start doing less talking and having less fancy conferences in Europe and get in a boat,” Mr Hegseth said. BLOOMBERG