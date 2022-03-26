Not 'sitting on its hands', US to up pressure on China, trade czar Tai

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States is done "sitting on its hands" and will more actively pressure China, the world's second largest economy, to change trade practices that Washington believes distort the market, top US trade negotiator Katherine Tai said.

Ms Tai, a trade lawyer and former congressional staffer appointed by President Joe Biden, inherited difficult talks with Beijing over a "Phase 1" trade deal negotiated by former President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Reuters this week, Ms Tai said the United States was preparing a new approach to China trade policy.

Without offering specifics, she said Washington needed new, more effective tools to defend its economic interests and better compete with China. New US trade investigations, which could result in tariffs or even embargoes against China, may be next, sources familiar with the matter said.

"We're not going to stop pushing China and challenging China to reform and change. But we can't afford to keep sitting on our hands and waiting for China to make its decision," said Ms Tai, the first Asian American in the job and a fluent Mandarin speaker.

"We are going to need to turn the page on the playbook," she said.

A March report from her office said China had "doubled down on its harmful trade and economic abuses". Beijing has failed to buy a promised US$200 billion (S$271.6 billion) in additional US goods and services agreed in the deal.

China now faces warnings from the United States, the world's largest economy, not to aid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the year since Ms Tai became trade czar, some US business executives say they have been frustrated by the slow progress in punishing China. Meanwhile, the US goods trade deficit with China hit US$355.3 billion in 2021, the largest recorded since 2018.

Ms Tai acknowledged frustrations, but pointed to longstanding disputes that Washington has resolved with other countries in the past year, precisely, she said, to focus on the bigger threats China poses.

Washington settled a 17-year dispute over aircraft subsidies with the EU and Britain, and a four-year battle over US steel and aluminum tariffs with the EU, Britain and Japan, she said.

Ms Tai in November revived a trilateral dialogue with the EU and Japan begun by the Trump administration, seeking a joint approach to China's industrial subsidies and other "non-market policies and practices," aimed at getting World Trade Organisation support, a US official said.

Washington is considering a new Section 301 investigation into Chinese industrial subsidies that could lead to a fresh round of tariffs or embargoes, officials say.