North Koreans use fake names, scripts to land remote IT work for cash

LONDON - Using fake names, sham LinkedIn profiles, counterfeit work papers and mock interview scripts, North Korean IT workers seeking employment in Western tech companies are deploying sophisticated subterfuge to get hired.

Landing a job outside North Korea to secretly earn hard currency for the isolated country demands highly-developed strategies to convince Western hiring managers, according to documents reviewed by Reuters, an interview with a former North Korean IT worker and cybersecurity researchers.

North Korea has dispatched thousands of IT workers overseas, an effort that has accelerated in the last four years, to bring in millions to finance Pyongyang’s nuclear missile programme, according to the United States, South Korea, and the United Nations.

“People are free to express ideas and opinions,” reads one interview script used by North Korean software developers that offers suggestions for how to describe a “good corporate culture” when asked. Expressing one’s thoughts freely could be met with imprisonment in North Korea.

The scripts totalling 30 pages, were unearthed by researchers at Palo Alto Networks, a US cybersecurity firm which discovered a cache of internal documents online that detail the workings of North Korea’s remote IT workforce.

The documents contain dozens of fraudulent resumes, online profiles, interview notes, and forged identities that North Korean workers used to apply for jobs in software development.

Reuters found further evidence in leaked darkweb data that revealed some of the tools and techniques used by North Korean workers to convince firms to employ them in jobs as far afield as Chile, New Zealand, the United States, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The documents and data reveal the intense effort and subterfuge undertaken by North Korean authorities to ensure the success of a scheme that has become a vital lifeline of foreign currency for the cash-strapped regime.

North Korea’s UN mission did not respond to a request for comment.

Remote IT workers can earn more than ten times what a conventional North Korean labourer working overseas in construction or other manual jobs earns, the US Justice Department (DOJ) said in 2022.

Teams of them can collectively earn more than US$3 million (S$4 million) a year.

Reuters was not able to determine how much the scheme has generated over the years.

Some of the scripts, designed to prepare the workers for interview questions, contain excuses for the need to work remotely.

“Richard”, a senior embedded software developer, said “I (flew) to Singapore several weeks ago. My parents got Covid and I (decided) to be with family members for a while. Now, I am planning to go back to Los Angeles in three months. I am thinking that I could start work remotely right now, then I will be on board when I go back to LA.”

A North Korean IT worker who recently defected also examined the documents and confirmed their authenticity to Reuters: “We would create 20 to 50 fake profiles a year until we were hired,” he said.

He viewed the scripts, data and documents and said it was exactly the same thing he had been doing because he recognised the tactics and techniques used.