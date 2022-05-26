'No idea this was goodbye': Texas families grieve on social media

UVALDE, TEXAS (REUTERS) - Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary, was beaming with pride on Tuesday (May 24) in a family photo posted on Facebook by her mother showing the girl holding an "A" Honour Roll certificate she earned for excellent school grades.

Hours after the photo was taken, a gunman burst into Alexandria's classroom and killed her, 18 other children and two teachers in the deadliest US school shooting in nearly a decade.

"We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school," said Alexandria's mother Kimberly Mata-Rubio in the Facebook post. "We had no idea this was goodbye."

Ms Mata-Rubio was one of many who shared memories of their murdered relatives and friends on social media. The posts were heart-breaking to read.

"My baby you didn't deserve this," Ms Veronica Luevanos, the mother of fourth grader Jailah Silguero, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. The post also mourned the girl's classmates, teachers and cousin Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, who also were killed in the shooting.

When thinking back on her deceased sister Tess Mata, Faith Mata said she mostly remembers the fun times they had together.

"Sissy I miss you so much," Faith wrote on Facebook. "I just want to hold you and tell you how pretty you are, I want to take you outside and practice softball, I want to go on one last family vacation, I want to hear your contagious laugh, and I want you to hear me tell you how much I love you."

The Texas rampage was the deadliest school shooting since December 2012 when a gunman killed 26 people, including 20 children, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Uvalde, deep in the Texas Hill Country region about 80 miles (130km) west of San Antonio, has about 16,000 residents, nearly 80 per cent of them Hispanic or Latino, according to US Census data.

Like Newtown, it is a close-knit community of strong family connections and friendships.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for the community and for some of the families, aiming to raise funds to pay for funerals.

Seeking money for the burial of fourth-grader Xavier Lopez, relatives wrote: "We as family know he is now with his Grandpa Benny in the Kingdom of Heaven."

Over US$100,000 (S$137,400) has been raised so far from some 3,900 donations, far beyond the US$17,000 target.