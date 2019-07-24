Mueller says Russia report did not exonerate Trump

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Former special prosecutor Robert Mueller told US lawmakers on Wednesday (July 24) that his report on Russia election interference does not exonerate Donald Trump, as the president has repeatedly asserted.

"The finding indicates that the president was not exculpated from the acts that he allegedly committed," Mueller said in the opening minutes of a closely watched hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

Answering questions by panel chairman Jerry Nadler, the former FBI director said that "no", the 448-page report did not exonerate Trump.

Mueller said the president engaged in multiple acts that had the potential to exert undue influence over investigations into Russian election interference.