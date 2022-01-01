'Miracle' there was no loss of life in Colorado urban wildfire, says Governor

DENVER (REUTERS) - Colorado officials said on Friday (Dec 31) it was a "miracle" that no deaths were reported in an unprecedented urban wildfire that moved at breakneck speeds across towns north of Denver, destroying upwards of 1,000 homes.

The fire was driven by wind gusts of almost 170kmh, which caused flames to leapfrog over highways and entire neighbourhoods on Thursday, authorities said.

The winds created a "mosaic" burn pattern that saw untouched homes standing next to those left in ashes.

Officials said on Friday that winds had died down and snow was arriving, and that they did not expect the fire to pose any more danger.

The blaze swept through about over 2,400ha in just a couple of hours, destroyed at least 500 homes and may have burned down up to 1,000, authorities said.

Six people were treated for injuries on Thursday and the blaze is largely contained, with just a few smouldering points.

"We might have our very own New Year's miracle on our hands, if it holds up that there was no loss of life," Governor Jared Polis said during a press briefing.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said at the same briefing that no fatalities were reported so far and nobody was missing.

Polis said he had spoken to US President Joe Biden, who had verbally approved a major disaster declaration to help people quickly receive financial help following the fire.

The wildfire injured at least a half dozen people and prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents in and around two towns east of the Rockies near Denver on Thursday.

The origin of the wildfires was not confirmed but was suspected to be power lines, officials said.

Evacuation orders were first issued for all residents in the town of Superior, Colorado, with a population of about 13,000, and a short time later for the adjacent municipality of Louisville, home to more than 18,000 residents.