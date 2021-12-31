Hundreds of homes, a mall and hotel feared lost in Colorado wildfires

SUPERIOR (AFP) - Hundreds of homes are feared lost in fast-moving wildfires in the US state of Colorado, officials said on Thursday (Dec 30), as flames tore through areas desiccated by a historic drought.

At least 1,600 acres have burned in Boulder County, much of it suburban, with warnings that deaths and injuries were likely as the blaze took hold of hotels and shopping centres in the town of Superior.

“We know that approximately 370 homes in the Sagamore subdivision... have been lost. There’s a potential of 210 homes lost in Old Town Superior,” Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle told a news conference.

“The Target shopping complex in Superior is on fire; the Element Hotel in Superior is fully engulfed.

“I’d like to emphasise that due to the magnitude and intensity of this fire and its presence in such a heavily populated area, we would not be surprised if there are injuries or fatalities.”

The Colorado Sun newspaper reported that a number of people had been treated for burns, with at least six patients at one hospital.

Photographs posted on Twitter showed huge flames looming over what appear to be ranks of houses.

One video shows a fire in a parking lot, with trees and grass ablaze, as strong wind pushes smoke around.

Thousands of people have been told to flee the fast-moving fire, which is thought to have begun when power lines were toppled by gusting winds.