Millions at risk as Covid-19 and Ukraine war threaten HIV/AIDS gains

NEW YORK/SAO PAULO/MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - The fight against HIV and AIDS risks being derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic and other crises, the United Nations warned on Wednesday (July 27), with progress in cutting case numbers being reversed in some countries and slowing overall.

An estimated 1.5 million people contracted HIV worldwide in 2021, said a Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) report, with the number of new cases dropping just 3.6 per cent compared to the previous year - the slowest rate of decline since 2016.

Coronavirus shutdowns frustrated initiatives to fight the virus and other world events such as the war in Ukraine have diverted funds and attention elsewhere, it said.

"The global AIDS response is in severe danger," said executive director Winnie Byanyima in a statement marking the launch of the Global AIDS Update 2022.

Annual new HIV transmissions have risen over several years in Eastern Europe and central Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa, the report said.

The Philippines, Madagascar, Congo Republic and South Sudan are among the countries which have seen the biggest increases in cases since 2015, it added.

"During the last two years, HIV services have been interrupted in many countries, resources have shrunk, and millions of lives are now at risk," Mr Matthew Kavanagh, deputy executive director of UNAIDS, told journalists.

The war in Ukraine and the worldwide cost-of-living crisis have hampered efforts to combat the virus, the organisation warned.

An estimated 38.4 million people were living with HIV worldwide last year, UNAIDS said, roughly three quarters of whom are taking antiretroviral treatments that can make the virus a manageble condition and prevent further transmission.

However, the number of people accessing HIV treatment increased at the slowest rate in more than a decade, it said.

The organisation estimates that an additional US$29 billion (S$40.1 billion) is needed to successfully combat the HIV epidemic in low- and middle-income nations and to ultimately end the virus as a global public health threat.

"Many world leaders seem to have forgotten about HIV," said Ms Adeeba Kamarulzaman, president of the International AIDS Society, the world's largest association of HIV/AIDS professionals. "We risk veering off track in efforts to end the global HIV epidemic."

Some regions are backsliding, said UNAIDS, with cases rising in Asia and the Pacific where they had previously been falling.