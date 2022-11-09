Midterm race for US Congress is tight, no Republican 'red wave'

PHOENIX, Arizona - Republicans made modest gains in US midterm elections but Democrats performed better than expected, leaving control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda unclear on Wednesday morning.

Many of the most competitive races were too close to call.

Republicans meanwhile acknowledged that the election was not producing the sweeping “red wave” victory they had sought.

The results appeared to show voters punishing Mr Biden for presiding over an economy hit by steep inflation, while also lashing out against Republican moves to ban abortion.

And poor performances by some candidates allied to Donald Trump indicated exhaustion with the kind of electoral and governing chaos fomented by the former Republican president.

It has raised questions about the viability of his possible run for the White House in 2024.

While Democrats’ performance defied expectations, they still face the possibility of losing their meagre majorities to Republicans in the House of Representatives and maybe even the Senate, putting Mr Biden’s legislative agenda in jeopardy.

Mr Biden had framed Tuesday’s election as a test of American democracy at a time when many Republicans embrace Mr Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

A number of so-called election deniers who backed Mr Trump’s claims were elected to office on Tuesday.

But fears of violence or other major disruptions by far-right poll watchers at voting stations did not materialise.

In the House, Republicans were favoured to win a narrow majority that would allow them to block Mr Biden’s legislative priorities and launch investigations into his administration and family.

By early Wednesday, Republicans had flipped a net six Democratic House seats, Edison Research projected, one more than the minimum they need to take over the chamber.

That number could change as more final results roll in.

But Democrats were doing much better than many had expected and seemed to have avoided the kind of heavy midterm election defeat that often plagues sitting presidents of either party.

In a critical win for Democrats, John Fetterman flipped a Republican-held US Senate seat in Pennsylvania, beating celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and bolstering his party’s chances of holding the chamber.

The mood at the White House improved as the night wore on, with once-nervous aides celebrating Mr Fetterman’s victory.