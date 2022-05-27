Meghan Markle visits Texas town to pay respect to shooting victims

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, places flowers at a makeshift memorial in Uvalde, Texas. PHOTO: AFP
UVALDE, UNITED STATES (AFP) - Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, on Thursday (May 26) made an unannounced visit to the Texas town of Uvalde to pay her respects to the victims of a shooting at an elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

The 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex - wearing jeans, a T-shirt and a blue baseball cap - reached down with her head bowed and placed flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the courthouse in Uvalde.

She also walked around the memorial, looking at the white crosses bearing the names of the victims of Tuesday's carnage.

Harry and Meghan quit royal life and moved to North America two years ago.

They now live in California with their two children.

