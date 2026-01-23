Lululemon brings workout line ‘Get Low’ back online after complaint-led halt

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Founder Chip Wilson blamed the company's board for the issue, saying that Lululemon has lost its way as a leader in technical apparel.

Lululemon Athletica said on Jan 22 it has resumed online sales of its recently launched “Get Low” workout line, days after user complaints forced the company to pull the collection from its website.

Consumers had complained that the new leggings were “see-through” while bending or squatting, sending the yogawear maker’s shares down 6.5 per cent on Jan 22. The incident also was seized on by the company’s founder, who is fighting to shake up the board.

Lululemon changed fit and sizing guidance rather than the US$108 (S$138) leggings themselves. The website now recommends users size up for the best performance from the tights during workouts, and to pair them with skin-tone, seamless underwear.

“We have updated our product education information to incorporate new guidance on fit, sizing and features to better support guest purchase decisions,” a Lululemon spokesperson said.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for further details on the update to the product information.

Founder Chip Wilson, one of its biggest independent shareholders, blamed Lululemon’s board for the issue .

“I’ve believed that Lululemon has lost its cool for some time, but it is now evident to me that the company has completely lost its way as a leader in technical apparel,” he said on social media platform LinkedIn.

Mr Wilson resigned as the company’s chairman in 2021 following a recall of see-through yoga pants that led to the departures of top executives amid a public-relations storm.

“There’s a clear parallel to (Wilson’s) earlier departure from Lululemon. The see-through product issue wasn’t the root cause; it was the trigger that accelerated an existing governance breakdown. Today feels similar,” said Mr Brittain Ladd, a strategy and supply-chain consultant at Florida-based Chang Robotics.

In December 2025, Mr Wilson launched a proxy fight, nominating three independent directors to Lululemon’s board following the exit of chief executive Calvin McDonald without a clear successor.

In 2024, Lululemon had to pull its “Breezethrough” leggings from stores and its website within weeks of the launch after customers complained about the fit, material and seams, resulting in fewer new options for women’s bottomwear.

Lululemon CEO McDonald quit in December after nearly seven years at the helm, and the company is searching for a new leader as it battles slowing growth, fading appeal among younger shoppers and fierce competition from trendier rivals such as Alo Yoga and Vuori.

Shares fell about 50 per cent in 2025, and Lululemon’s sales in the Americas, its biggest market, have lagged growth in overseas markets in recent quarters.

Lululemon is also under activist pressure from Elliott Management, which took a roughly US$1 billion stake in the firm in December and has been working with former Ralph Lauren executive Jane Nielsen as a potential candidate for its CEO role. REUTERS