Lawyer who argued landmark US abortion case outraged over possible reversal

MINEOLA, United States (AFP) - The leak of a US Supreme Court draft ruling that would seemingly overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision securing a nationwide right to abortion has sparked widespread outrage - but lawyer Linda Coffee is especially miffed.

Coffee is the last living member of the legal team who won the case in 1973.

"I think that's going to be awful" if the Supreme Court ultimately adopts the draft opinion published by Politico last week, the 79-year-old said in an interview with AFP at her home in Texas.

"It's going to cost a lot more for people that don't have good health care or just the poor" to get an abortion, said Coffee, sitting in her wheelchair.

"They can't go to another state," she noted. "A lot of people can't afford the airplane."

Millions of American women could find themselves hundreds or even thousands of kilometres away from the nearest medical centre performing abortions, if the Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade.

"I think a very large percentage of people favour retaining some form of Roe versus Wade," said Coffee, who added that "a smaller balance - of course, they're very vocal - they don't want anything."

According to a May 2021 study from the Pew Research Centre, 59 per cent of Americans believe abortion should remain legal in all or a majority of cases.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it will be up to each state to decide whether or not to allow abortions - and how to set the conditions.

In that case, 26 states would be "certain or likely" to ban abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a US think tank that supports abortion rights.

50 years later

Coffee was 27 years old when, in 1970, she officially filed the Roe v. Wade case in a Dallas court.

She had developed a legal argument that her client, a woman who wanted an abortion after getting pregnant at the age of 21, had her constitutional right to "privacy" violated by a Texas law that banned the procedure in most cases.