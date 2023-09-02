Law enforcement needs better digital game to stop cyber scammers: Mekong region report

WASHINGTON – If you receive a text from an unknown number asking if you would like to go to dinner, and flag it as a scammer trying to deceive you, it is quite possible that the person sending the text is a victim too.

The Mekong region, especially Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia, is the epicentre of cyber-enabled crime run by syndicates that lure often educated, English-speaking job seekers from across Asia and beyond, trap them in compounds and force them to operate various digital scams.

A report released on Thursday in Washington highlights how, in an industry lubricated by corruption, transnational criminal organisations have trafficked people from more than 30 countries into online-facilitated human trafficking compounds in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and even the Philippines.

“Technology and criminal ingenuity are moving faster than the legal landscape and mandate for law enforcement agencies and, as a result, the explosion of cyber-enabled crimes has not been met by increasing resources and capacity building for law enforcement agencies,” warned the report that emerged from the Mekong-US Partnership Track 1.5 Policy Dialogue on Trafficking and Cyber-Enabled Crime.

The report is based on the sixth conference under the US-supported dialogue held in the Thai capital of Bangkok from May 8 to 9, 2023.

The conference featured 78 experts and community representatives from across the region and focused on the challenges of non-traditional security threats, particularly cyber-enabled crimes and trafficking in persons, wildlife, narcotics and other illicit goods.

It is the latest in a growing body of research on the issue, including a UN High Commissioner for Human Rights report on Aug 29, and an International Crisis Group report on Aug 28 – which concluded that “Myanmar’s Shan state and northern Laos’ Bokeo province have become a contiguous zone of vibrant criminality, much of it beyond the reach of state authorities”.

The Track 1.5 report concludes that while online fraud is not new, the phenomenon of cyber-enabled crime where victims are enslaved and forced to commit cyber crime is a new trend – and the response is not up to par.

“Law enforcement agencies often see victims in these scam compounds as criminals and charge them with crimes,” the report said.

“Forced criminality principles – that victims should not be charged for crimes they were forced to commit – are not widely known or applied in these instances even when clearly applicable.

“Regional governments should work to share intelligence by signing legally binding MOUs, encouraging police-to-police collaboration, and establishing dedicated contact points such as nominated officers for key agencies,” it added.