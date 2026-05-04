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The US President has described the effort to free up ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz as a “humanitarian gesture”.

- Iran warned on May 4 that it would consider any US attempt to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz a breach of the Middle East ceasefire, as US President Donald Trump said the US would begin escorting ships through the blocked waterway.

Negotiations between the two countries have been deadlocked since a ceasefire came into effect on April 8, and Iran’s stranglehold on the strategic strait following US-Israeli attacks on Tehran has been a main point of contention.

Mr Trump said on May 3 that the new maritime operation, which he dubbed “Project Freedom”, was a “humanitarian” gesture for crews aboard the many ships swept up in the blockade and which may be running low on food and other crucial supplies.

“We will use best efforts to get their ships and crews safely out of the strait. In all cases, they said they will not be returning until the area becomes safe for navigation,” Mr Trump said in a Truth Social post, noting that operations would begin on May 4 .

In response, the head of the Iranian Parliament’s national security commission said: “Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire.”

By blocking the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has choked off major flows of oil, gas and fertiliser to the world economy, while the US has imposed a counter-blockade on Iranian ports.

Mr Trump in his post said he was “fully aware that my representatives are having very positive discussions with the country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all”.

He made no direct mention of what Tehran described as a 14-point plan “focused on ending the war”.

US Central Command said it would use guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms and 15,000 service members in the Hormuz effort.

As at April 29, more than 900 commercial vessels were located in the Gulf, according to maritime intelligence firm AXSMarine. There had been more than 1,100 at the start of the conflict.

Impossible operation

US news website Axios, citing two sources briefed on the proposal, reported that Iran set “a one-month deadline for negotiations on a deal to reopen the strait”, dissolve the US naval blockade and end the war.

Earlier on May 3, the Revolutionary Guards sought to put the onus back on Mr Trump, saying he must choose between “an impossible operation or a bad deal with the Islamic republic of Iran”.

Washington’s European allies are concerned that the longer the strait remains closed, the more their economies will suffer, and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul demanded that it be reopened.

In a call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Mr Wadephul stressed that Germany supported a negotiated solution, but that “Iran must completely and verifiably renounce nuclear weapons and immediately open the Strait of Hormuz”.

Oil prices are currently about 50 per cent above pre-conflict levels, largely due to the supply snarls in the strait.

Suffocating the regime

The US President, who spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, on May 4 declined to specify what could trigger new American military action.

But in his post, he said: “If in any way, this humanitarian (ship-guiding) process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US naval blockade was only part of a broader economic embargo.

“We are suffocating the regime, and they are not able to pay their soldiers. This is a real economic blockade, and it is in all parts of government,” he told Fox News.

In yet more bellicose rhetoric, Mr Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, said Iranian forces would sink US ships.

“The US is the only pirate in the world that possesses aircraft carriers. Our ability to confront pirates is no less than our ability to sink warships. Prepare to face a graveyard of your carriers and forces,” he posted on X. AFP