International wellness summit moves from Hong Kong to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Organisers of an international gathering focusing on the wellness industry is moving the meeting, originally scheduled in Hong Kong, to Singapore.

The Global Wellness Summit (GWS), billed by organisers as the foremost gathering of international leaders in the US$4.2 trillion (S$5.83 trillion) global wellness economy, announced its decision on Thursday (Aug 15).

The event, scheduled to take place from Oct 15-17, will now be held at Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore.

Although the reason for the move was not specified, the announcement came as anti-government protests in Hong Kong entered its 10th week and showed no signs of abating.

The protests have also paralysed operations at the Hong Kong International Airport, one of the world's busiest, forcing the airport to suspend check-ins, creating long delays for passengers and cancellation of 1,000 flights this week.

"In an effort to ensure travel is as seamless as possible in and out of the Global Wellness Summit, our GWS leadership, advisory board and partners felt this shift in location was important for the collective wellbeing of everyone involved with the summit," said Ms Susie Ellis, chairman and CEO of GWS in a statement.

"We are working closely with event organisers and the host sponsor to ensure the event remains first-class and there is little interruption for all attendees and presenters."

Ms Ellis added that Singapore as a storied destination and financial centre will be an "exciting home" for the upcoming summit and will offer its delegates a unique opportunity to gain first-hand insights into the many opportunities available in Asia's wellness markets.

The GWS is an invitation-only international gathering that brings together industry leaders and visionaries to shape the business of wellness and the future of the industry.

Previous summits took place in the US, Switzerland, Turkey, India, Morocco, Mexico, Austria and Italy.