Hong Kong braces for a weekend of demonstrations, airport sit-in

HONG KONG - Hong Kong is bracing itself for a 10th straight weekend of protests, even as police have denied permits for several planned rallies in a bid to contain street violence.

Organisers had planned a series of rallies across Hong Kong for the weekend, but police had refused permission for marches in Tai Po, Wong Tai Sin, Sham Shui Po and North Point.

They said the four neighbourhoods had seen clashes between officers and protesters in earlier marches, and denied organisers’ assertions that the rejections were due to political reasons.

The rally routes would also pass high-risk locations such as police stations and government buildings that “could easily become targets for radical protesters to attack”, senior police superintendent Jim Ng said at a press conference on Friday (Aug 9).

But the lack of police approvals does not mean the mass gatherings would not take place. Over a hundred protesters gathered on Friday at Wong Tai Sin for a “religious ceremony” to mark the Hungry Ghost Festival and it led to clashes with the police after midnight.

Mr Roy Chan, one of the Tai Po march organisers, told the Hong Kong Free Press that the police ban meant “our freedom to protest and demonstrate has been completely destroyed”.

While the march would be cancelled, he called on Tai Po residents to “do what they should do”.

Demonstrations that were approved for the weekend include those at Victoria Park and Edinburgh Park. The South China Morning Post said police intended to mobilise more than 3,000 officers, mainly anti-riot squads, at the Victoria Park rally.

At Hong Kong International Airport on Saturday, the number of protesters at the arrival hall dwindled from the several hundreds who had participated in a mass sit-in the day before, although protesters expected more to join the demonstration in the afternoon.

Organisers had billed the protest as a three-day event that would go on till Sunday and meant to win support from arriving passengers for the protesters’ anti-government cause.

Police presence remained light at the airport on Saturday, although additional security measures were taken by authorities at the departure hall.