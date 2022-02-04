'Incredibly complex': the US raid that killed ISIS chief Quraishi

WASHINGTON (AFP) - By early December US intelligence was certain: the man occupying the top floor of a nondescript house in Atme, northern Syria - who never left the premises, emerging only to bathe on the roof - was the head of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

In the White House Situation Room, a table-top model of the house was set up, and President Joe Biden was briefed on his options to neutralise Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi, one of America's most wanted militant targets.

US officials say they could have easily killed Quraishi - whose location they had narrowed down last year before pinpointing it - with a precision missile.

Mr Biden chose a riskier course, said a senior US official briefing reporters on Thursday, to reduce the possibility of killing the civilians also living in the three-level cinderblock home, set amid olive trees near the Turkish border.

The Special Operations Forces assault launched early Thursday was "incredibly complex", the official said, given several nearby homes and the presence of women and multiple children in the building.

In the end, as elite US troops surrounded the house calling for all inside to come out, Quraishi blew himself up along with his wife and two children - an outcome the Americans had prepared for but hoped against.

The "massive" explosion ejected multiple people from the building including Quraishi, who was found dead on the ground outside the building, according to General Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command.

"Fingerprint and DNA analysis had confirmed that he was Haji Abdullah," Gen McKenzie said, using the Pentagon's name for Quraishi.

The operation had been repeatedly rehearsed in detail. Special forces trained for everything from a surrender to a firefight, and one possibility was that Quraishi would blow himself up.

"One of our main concerns was that he would kill himself and the structure would collapse killing everyone else in the building," said a senior military official.

The operation team consulted engineers on the strength of the concrete building, the official said. They concluded with "high confidence" that an explosion would only destroy the top floor.

The hideout's location in Idlib province was just 15km north of where Quraishi's ISIS predecessor, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, likewise killed himself in 2019 to avoid US capture.

The US had placed a US$10 million (S$13 million) reward on Quraishi's head when he took the ISIS helm.

Early this week Mr Biden was briefed on the situation, and gave the operational go-ahead on Tuesday.