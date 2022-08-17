In defeat, Cheney vows to do 'whatever it takes' to block Trump

WYOMING (BLOOMBERG) - Republican Representative Liz Cheney called on Americans to unite across party lines to keep Mr Donald Trump from winning the White House again following her crushing defeat to a primary challenger backed by the former president.

Ms Cheney, who has served three terms in Wyoming's sole seat in the House of Representatives, vowed to do whatever it takes to block Mr Trump's path after losing to conservative lawyer Harriet Hageman in Tuesday's (Aug 16) Republican primary.

Early Wednesday (Aug 17), Ms Cheney told NBC she was "thinking about" a 2024 presidential run as she launched a new political organisation called "The Great Task", a nod to President Abraham Lincoln's famous Gettysburg address.

"That's a decision that I'm going to make in the coming months," she said. "It is something that I'm thinking about."

In acknowledging defeat Tuesday, Ms Cheney warned that the Jan 6 US Capitol insurrection and the refusal of Mr Trump and other Republican leaders to tamp down the rage behind it put the nation at risk.

"Our nation is barreling once again toward a crisis of lawlessness and violence," she said, putting the blame squarely on Mr Trump. "I have said since Jan 6 that I will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office, and I mean it."

In addition to her new PAC, Ms Cheney will have a public forum for her campaign against Mr Trump as vice-chair of the committee investigating the former president's role in the Capitol insurrection until she leaves Congress in January.

Story of Liz

Ms Cheney was a rising Republican star until she stood up to Mr Trump. After she voted to impeach Mr Trump in the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters, the political costs for Ms Cheney's defiance mounted.

The Wyoming Republican Party voted to censure her and asked her to resign. Then, she was removed as the third-ranking House Republican leader by her colleagues, who accused her of abandoning the party.

That culminated in her loss Tuesday to Ms Hageman by a two-to-one margin with half the votes counted.

Citing Lincoln, the Republican president who steered the US through the Civil War, Ms Cheney said no office was worth betraying the democratic principles the US was built on.

"Two years ago, I won this primary with 73 per cent of the vote. I could easily have done the same again," she said. "But it would've required that I go along with President Trump's lie about the 2020 election. It would've required that I enabled his ongoing efforts to unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic. That was a path I could not, and would not, take."

In her speech, Ms Hageman said, "Wyoming has put the elites on notice: We are no longer going to tolerate representatives who don't represent us."

Wyoming is a reliably Republican state, so the winner of the GOP primary is all but assured a general election victory.

Mr Trump called Ms Hageman's victory a "complete rebuke" of the Jan 6 committee and a "wonderful result for America" in a posting on his Truth Social website.