Election defeat looms for Trump's biggest Republican critic

JACKSON, UNITED STATES (AFP) - Republican dissident Liz Cheney looks set to lose her US Congress seat on Tuesday (Aug 16) to an election-denying conspiracy theorist, in the latest signal of her party's disavowal of traditional conservatism in favour of Donald Trump's hardline "America First" movement.

Once considered Republican royalty, the lawmaker from Wyoming has become a pariah in the party over her role on the congressional panel pursuing Trump over the plot to overthrow the last election that culminated in the 2021 assault on the US Capitol.

All eyes are on the Wyoming Republican primary, where defeat for the 56-year-old elder daughter of former vice-president Dick Cheney would mark the end of the family's four-decade political association with one of America's most conservative states.

Even her loyal backers have privately accepted that Cheney will likely lose to 59-year-old lawyer Harriet Hageman - Trump's hand-picked candidate who has amplified his false claims of a "rigged" 2020 election.

The latest survey from the local Casper Star-Tribune has Cheney with just 30 per cent support compared with 52 per cent for Hageman, reflecting all recent polling.

'We will win'

Yet there is already speculation that Cheney may challenge Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 - or even run as an independent - and insiders are expecting her to deliver a concession speech that will double up as the launchpad for her political future.

"No matter how long we must fight, this is a battle we will win," she said in a video message posted before the weekend.

"Millions of Americans across our nation - Republicans, Democrats, independents - stand united in the cause of freedom."

Cheney has framed her campaign as a battle for the soul of a party she is trying to save from the anti-constitutional forces of Trumpism.

She is the last of 10 Republicans in the lower House of Representatives who backed Trump's second impeachment to be facing primary voters.

Four retired rather than seek reelection, three lost to Trump-backed opponents, and only two - California's David Valadao and Dan Newhouse of Washington state - have made it through to November's midterm elections.

Cheney, a tax-cutting, gun-loving right-winger, voted in line with Trump's positions 93 per cent of the time when he was president but that has not blunted his retaliation for her role in the House committee probe.

Trump has made Cheney his bete noire, calling her "disloyal" and a "warmonger," prompting death threats that have forced her to travel with a police escort.

Palin comeback bid

The blonde, bespectacled former attorney has also been made persona non grata by the Wyoming Republican Party, whose chairman himself participated in the protests on the day of the US Capitol assault.

"Liz is representing the constituents that are in her mind, and they aren't the constituents of Wyoming," said Mary Martin, chairwoman of the Republican Party in Teton County - Cheney's Wyoming base.