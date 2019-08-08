GZERO VIDEO: Will Trump keep his promise of 'no new wars'?

NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - One of US President Donald Trump's most consistent electoral promises, after building the wall, was "no new wars".

He's had opportunities to break that promise - in Venezuela, North Korea and Iran - but so far he's kept it.

The president, however, doesn't always see eye to eye with US National Security Adviser John Bolton.

American foreign policy expert Ian Bremmer discusses why.

This video is made available to The Straits Times under a partnership with GZERO Media, a subsidiary of the Eurasia Group.