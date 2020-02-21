GZERO VIDEO: Trump's Middle East peace plan

NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - American foreign policy expert Ian Bremmer provides his analysis on the Middle East peace plan that was unveiled on Jan 28 by US President Donald Trump at a White House event with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The plan proposed creating a Palestinian state as part of a Middle East peace solution and set out borders for "a realistic two-state solution, offering a viable path to Palestinian statehood".

In this episode of GZERO Media's World In Sixty Seconds, Mr Bremmer says the plan is a significant departure in American diplomacy vis-à-vis Israel and Palestine.

"One big reason for that is that the realities of geopolitics in the Middle East have changed. Today, Israel-Palestine is not a particularly divisive issue of high priority among most of the Arab world," he said.

