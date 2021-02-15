GZERO VIDEO: The battles ahead against Covid-19

NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - US President Biden's initial goal of administering 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine over 100 days is well on track, but experts question if the goal is ambitious enough, says American political scientist Ian Bremmer.

With less than 10 per cent of the US population inoculated, far below the WHO's reported 70 per cent required for herd immunity, distribution of vaccines has been slow and disorganised. There is also the additional problem of coordinating how the vaccines travel from loading docks to distribution centres, an issue the Biden administration says the Trump team failed to focus on and leaving states to figure it out on their own.

Vaccine scepticism is also present, with far more Democrats willing to get vaccinated than Republicans, and hesitancy is also higher amongst people of color - the same groups most likely to become severely ill or die from Covid-19.

This GZERO media video is being shown here as part of a media partnership agreement with The Straits Times.