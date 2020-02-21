GZERO VIDEO: Steve Bannon on China's handling of coronavirus

NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - The coronavirus that originated in China has spread fear and anxiety around the world.

American foreign policy expert Ian Bremmer speaks to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who has harshly criticised the Chinese government's handling of the outbreak of coronavirus.

Mr Bannon offers advice to the Trump administration on how the US can further respond, including providing CDC resources to China and strategically partnering with European allies.

