NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - Defector Yeonmi Park describes her life growing up amid famine in North Korea.

"All I really remember was being hungry," she said.

In the countryside, seeing dead bodies on the streets was also a part of everyday life, she added.

Today, Park is a human rights activist living in Chicago.

