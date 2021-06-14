GZERO VIDEO: IP waivers not the issue, says Moderna's CEO

NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - There are two key things to help the world go back to an endemic setting - to develop booster shots against Covid-19 variants of concern, and to ensure that vaccine manufacturers continue to have the capability to produce the vaccines required, says Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel.

Speaking at an virtual discussion held by GZERO Media, Mr Bancel highlighted the challenges Moderna has faced with the development of Covid-19 vaccines and how intellectual property (IP) waivers may not necessarily provide the intended effect of allowing more people to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Mr Barcel, who previously said that intellectual property waivers for the Covid-19 vaccine will not impact Moderna in the short term, notes that there is a lack of mRNA capacity worldwide.

Mr Barcel contends that it is this lack of capacity, rather than the presence of intellectual property laws, that will be the bottleneck of the whole process of getting Covid-19 under control. He also refuted the notion of increasing competition within the industry, as the raw materials available for the production of vaccines are already constrained.

Instead, Mr Barcel says "best chance the planet has today" is to help both Moderna and Pfizer be available for free exports of these vaccines worldwide. He also reiterated that Moderna will "not sue anybody who are using our IP, because we want...to maximise the number of vaccines available".

